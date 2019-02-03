Turkmenistan announces revenues from exports in 2018

By Trend

Turkmenistan's exports to foreign countries in 2018 exceeded $11.2 billion, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via Altyn Asyr TV channel.

Compared to 2017, the total volume of loans issued by banks in the country to expand modern production of export-oriented and import-substituting goods increased by 10.2 percent in 2018, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Turkmenistan aims at diversifying the local economy, the petroleum, textiles have advanced, the oil, gas and chemical industry and the building materials industry are actively developing.

Turkmenistan is pursuing industrialization aimed at increasing the volume of production of import-substituting products and export development.