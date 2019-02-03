When will Kazakhstan start exporting oil products?

By Trend

Kazakhstan will start exporting oil products, except diesel fuel, in March 2019, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

"In the first quarter of this year we will have an excess of gasoline, fuel oil and jet fuel. We expect the export of our oil products mainly to the countries of Central Asia," Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev said.

He noted that negotiations with Kyrgyz partners are being completed in Almaty, and next week the Parliament of Kazakhstan will consider the ratification of the agreement with Russia, with which there was a ban on the export of oil products in the previous agreement.

"Therefore, we assume that probably in March, by the end of the quarter, we will start exporting," Bozumbayev said.

The minister also noted that in 2018 the price of AI-92 gasoline was decreasing, and at the same time there was a rise in prices for diesel fuel. This rise was due to the seasonal growth of agricultural consumption and transit traffic.

"In order to prevent the rise in prices for diesel fuel and reduce the risk of its shortage, measures are being worked out to introduce a temporary ban on the export of diesel fuel," the minister said.