Uzbekenergo talks export of electricity to Tajikistan

By Trend

Uzbekenergo stressed that last year Uzbekistan and Tajikistan did not conclude a contract for sale and purchase of electricity for winter, Trend reports via Gazeta.uz.

"There is no contract for supply of electricity in winter with Tajikistan. From April to October, we received about 1.5 billion kWh of electricity from Tajikistan to the Surkhandarya Region. In its turn, Uzbekistan supplied electricity to the Sughd Region [of Tajikistan]. We always pay our debts," the company explained.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonov said that after a long break, the city of Konibodom in Spitamen District and other settlements of Sughd Region began to receive 3 million kWh of the Uzbek electricity daily, and southern Uzbekistan began to receive 17 million kWh of the Tajik electricity.

Uzbekenergo confirmed that from April to October of this year, Tajikistan plans to export 2 billion kWh of electricity to the southern Uzbekistan, which is 500 million kWh more than last year.

A meeting of the parties should be held in February to discuss the issue.