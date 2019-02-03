Indian gov't appoints Rishi Kumar Shukla as new chief of CBI

By Trend

The Indian government Saturday appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla as new chief of its premier investigating agency - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Shukla would head the CBI for a period of two years.

"The appointments committee of the cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the committee, approved the appointment of Rishi Kumar Shukla as director CBI, vice Alok Kumar Verma, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office," reads an official notification said.

Insiders say Shukla's name was chosen from a list of over 30 contenders for the top post in CBI.

Shukla, who was former Madhya Pradesh Police Chief, is currently the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Police housing corporation.