Head of Uzbekneftegas appointed deputy minister of finance

By Trend

Bahrom Ashrafkhanov has been appointed deputy minister of finance of Uzbekistan for social issues in accordance with the presidential decree dated February 1, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek Ministry of Finance.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegas and before that he was Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Russia in 2016–2018.

Bahrom Ashrafkhanov was born in 1969 in Tashkent. He is a graduate of the Tashkent State University of Economics with a degree in International Monetary and Credit Relations (1993). From 1993 to 1994, he studied at the University Of Kentucky (the USA).

He was the representative of AIG Trading Group in Central Asia in 1994–1998, the general manager of the Uzbek-American insurance company UzAIG in 1998–2000, and the first deputy head of this company for the next two years.

In 2002-2007, he was Deputy Minister of Finance and Head of the State Inspectorate for Insurance Supervision of the Ministry of Finance.

In 2007–2016, he worked as Deputy Minister of Finance and Head of Treasury of the Ministry of Finance.