Rouhani: Friendly relations between Iran, Turkey are strategic

By Trend

The friendly relations between Iran and Turkey are strategic, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said while receiving the credentials of incoming Turkish Ambassador Derya Ors, Trend reports via ILNA.

Rouhani noted that presently the political views of the two countries on the region and the world are very close.

The ties between the two countries may contribute to peace and stability in the region, he said.

Rouhani added that in order to strengthen economic relations between Turkey and Iran, apart from the public sectors, the two countries' private sectors should cooperate as well. He further said in his remarks that the potential for cooperation in energy, transit and maritime sectors should be utilized for the benefit of the region and the two countries.

To this end, connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean with the Persian and Oman gulfs and the Indian Ocean may be of great importance, he noted.