Lukashenko approves draft agreement on transport security with Russia

By Trend





Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed decrees approving drafts of intergovernmental agreements with Russia on cooperation in the fields of transport security provision and competition protection. Respective documents were posted on the national legal internet portal on Saturday, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"To approve a draft agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the area of competition protection as a basis for negotiations," the paper says.

The decree authorizes the country’s antimonopoly regulation and trade ministry to sign the agreement, while the ministry of transport and communications has been tasked with conducting the talks on the draft agreement on transport security cooperation.