Minister of agriculture appointed in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Magtymguly Bairamdurdyev has been appointed Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to a decree of the country's president.

Turkmenistan grows cotton, wheat, rice and sugar beets. Some 545,000 hectares of land are allocated for cotton. Last year, about 1.1 million tons of cotton were harvested, just like the year earlier.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources in accordance with the agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, Amu Darya, Tejen (aka Hari in Afghanistan), Atrek and Murghab.