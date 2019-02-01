Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia intend to launch joint production of textiles

Uztextileprom Association discussed the implementation of joint investment projects in Uzbek textile industry with the delegation of Saudi Arabian Corporation Ajlan & Bros on January 24, 2019, Trend reports via the press service of Association.

The leadership and specialists of Uztextileprom Association provided detailed information on competitive advantages and conditions for foreign investors in Uzbekistan, benefits and preferences in the textile and garment and knitwear industry.

Representatives of foreign company praised the achievements in the textile industry of Uzbekistan as well as the country's large-scale economic reforms.

As a result of the meeting, the foreign side announced its intention to implement an investment project in Uzbekistan to establish the production of finished textiles.