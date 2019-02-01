Personnel changes in Turkmenistan’s fuel and energy sector

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made a number of personnel changes in the fuel and energy sector, Trend reports referring to the corresponding documents on Jan. 31.

Guvanch Aghajanov was appointed deputy chairman of the Turkmengas state concern, Hajimuhammet Recepmyradov - deputy minister of energy, Murad Gurbandurdyev - deputy chairman of the Turkmenhimiya state concern upon the president’s certain decrees.

Turkmenistan is one of the key suppliers of natural gas in the Caspian region, selling gas to China and Iran.

Turkmengas develops deposits, produces, processes and transports natural and liquefied gas, sells and exports gas.

The Turkmen Ministry of Energy is responsible for generating electricity, providing consumers with electricity, as well as increasing export, building, operating and repairing power plants and power transmission lines.

The main goal of Turkmenhimiya’s activity is to ensure the needs of the national economy and the population of Turkmenistan for mineral fertilizers and chemical products, as well as sell them abroad.