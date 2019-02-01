Director general of Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries appointed in Turkmenistan

Yazmyrat Muhammetmuradov, who previously served as deputy chairman of Turkmengas state concern, was appointed director general of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, Trend reports referring to the presidential decree.

Former head of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries Dovletmyrat Bashimov failed to perform his duties and was dismissed.

The Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries includes two oil refineries in Turkmenbashi city and Seydi town.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan intended to increase the capacity of the oil refining industry up to 22 million tons by 2025 and up to 30 million tons by 2030.

The country produces about 10 million tons of oil annually, most of which is processed at local enterprises.