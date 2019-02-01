Turkish MFA: Russia not against creation of security zone in Syria's north

By Trend





Russia is not against Turkey creating a security zone in Syria's north, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via the country's media.

Cavusoglu noted that there is a great deal of uncertainty over this issue on the part of the US.

The security zone in northern Syria consists of an area of 32 kilometers and a length of 460 kilometers along the Syrian-Turkish border. In case of the creation of this zone, it will be divided into two parts, the first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border and will be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the Syrian government forces control this city.

The second part of the security zone will start from Qamishli and will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

Manbij city, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct new anti-terrorist operations, will not be a part of the security zone.