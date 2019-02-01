Afghanistan eyes to use Iran’s IT capacities

By Trend





Afghan Minister of Communications and Information Technology Shahzad Aryobee has expressed hope to use Iran’s IT capacities.

The minister said: "We are pleased with our cooperation with Iran. There are many opportunities in Afghanistan for cooperation. Our aim is to expand cooperation."

During a meeting at Iran’s ICT Guild Organization, Aryobee indicated Afghanistan’s plan to become more involved in IT, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The official invited all the Iranian IT representatives to showcase their work at the International ICT Conference and Exhibition in Kabul.

The CEO of Pasargad Arian Information and Communication Technology (Fanap) Shahab Javanmardi said during the meeting: "Afghanistan has invested in financial infrastructure. The country requires creating B2C services, welfare and health services, and they all need a financial infrastructure for transactions."

Hessam Armandehi, a member of the ICT Guild Organization, indicated the possibility of Afghanistan’s using Iranian startups: "There can be an interaction between Iran and Afghanistan, so the country can use the Iranian startups. However, this requires a proper financial and banking infrastructure."