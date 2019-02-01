Turkmenistan reveals stakeholders of Balkan shipyard

By Trend





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree, which revealed the equity participants of the Shipbuilding and Repair Plant Balkan OJSC, Trend reports with reference to the document.

Turkmen Seaways agency and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will become shareholders in the Shipbuilding and Repair Plant Balkan OJSC.

The Balkan shipyard in Turkmenbashi city near the Caspian Sea is a basis for development of domestic shipbuilding. Dry cargo ships and oil tankers are repaired at the plant.

It is planned to build ships of various classes and types in the future. Among them, there are the RO-RO ferries for transportation of wheeled vehicles (cars, trucks, trailers and wagons).

The Balkan shipyard started to operate in May at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The shipyard was designed according to the requirements of IACS (International Association of Classification Societies).

The shipyard occupies a total area of 166,000 square meters. Its construction project was implemented by the Turkish company Gap Insaat.

With the commissioning of an additional international sea port in Turkmenbashi in May 2018, optimal opportunities emerged for sending goods that enter the port along the Silk Road route from the countries of Asia and the Pacific, and further to European countries through the ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

The annual throughput capacity of the port is 17-18 million tons. Together with the previously operating port, this figure reaches 25-26 million tons.