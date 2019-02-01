KBR intends to grow its presence in Kazakhstan

By Trend





The US engineering, procurement, and construction company KBR is going to continue to grow its presence in Kazakhstan and be a major contributor to the local market, KBR told Trend.

The company noted that it has a long and successful history working in Kazakhstan.

"During the Kashagan PMSC Contract, our Atyrau office had a peak manning of 260 employees, of which 70 percent were national employees," KBR said. "In particular, we have been involved with Kashagan over many years, and recently have won the NCOC (North Caspian Operating Company) Master Service Agreement."

As a call off under this agreement, KBR has successfully performed the CC01 Value Engineering Studies in 2017, which created significant economic value for the project.

"In 2018 we completed the Kalamkas standalone Pre-FEED (Front End Engineering Design) activities as well. Now, we are performing the Kashagan Phase 2 Assess and Phase 3+ Identify studies," the company informed adding that it also supports NCOC with various Pre-FEED and concept type projects.

Summing up the results of 2018, KBR noted that it was a very good year for the company in Kazakhstan.

"Our team will continue focusing on bringing significant economic value for the projects of NCOC in study and concept scopes. Our 2019 goal is to establish our local partnership to perform projects in FEED or detail design, and grow our capability in the country," said the message.

The company will also evaluate opportunities in other Central Asian states.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the government services and hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide (including its joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries and operations in 40 countries.