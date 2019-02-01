TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbekistan to build first nuclear power plant in Central Asia

31 January 2019 [12:28] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Forish District of Jizzakh Region and the site where the first nuclear power plant of Central Asia will be built in 8-9 years, Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

The head of state spoke with the leaders of the UzAtom Agency and the Rosatom Corporation.

He noted that the project is a new strategic area of cooperation with Russia.

Moreover, he stressed that it is necessary to carefully prepare for construction of the nuclear power plant and study the foreign experience in construction of this kind of structure.

“Our nuclear power plant should be better, even better and safer than others,” said the head of state.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/178660.html

Print version

Views: 224

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also