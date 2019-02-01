Uzbekistan to build first nuclear power plant in Central Asia

By Trend





President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Forish District of Jizzakh Region and the site where the first nuclear power plant of Central Asia will be built in 8-9 years, Trend reports citing the presidential press service.

The head of state spoke with the leaders of the UzAtom Agency and the Rosatom Corporation.

He noted that the project is a new strategic area of cooperation with Russia.

Moreover, he stressed that it is necessary to carefully prepare for construction of the nuclear power plant and study the foreign experience in construction of this kind of structure.

“Our nuclear power plant should be better, even better and safer than others,” said the head of state.