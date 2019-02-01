Iran demonstrates new drone carrying 4 bombs

By Trend





Iran held a demonstration of its new Kaman 12 drone, Trend reports referring to Mizan News Agency.

The demonstration took place during the Eghtedar 40 military exhibition in the Iranian capital of Tehran, which marks the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Kaman 12 drone has a 100-kg ammunition capacity and can additionally carry 4 bombs 23 kg in weight. The drone also possesses a 1,000-km operating radius.

Capable of reaching the speed of 160 km/h, the drone’s maximum and minimum weights are 450 kg and 220 kg, respectively.



