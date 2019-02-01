Turkmenistan holds exhibition in Minsk regarding CIS chairmanship

By Trend





An exhibition of arts and crafts, cultural and historical heritage of Turkmenistan was organized at the CIS headquarters in Minsk in connection with the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the CIS in 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

A meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government is scheduled in Ashgabat at the end of May, with the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State being held on October 11 this year.

The priority objectives within the concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship in 2019 are strengthening trust between states, supporting stability and security, strengthening political and diplomatic interaction, increasing the level of cooperation of the CIS with international organizations (including the UN and the OSCE), creating conditions for enhancing trade economic cooperation, and integration into global economic relations, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported earlier.

The key areas of partnership between the CIS countries are energy, transport and communications. Promotion of cultural, humanitarian, scientific, and educational ties, along with relations in the sphere of sports, between the states of the Commonwealth are also of great importance.

In 2012, Turkmenistan already chaired the CIS and held about 30 events in this regard.

Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the Agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries.