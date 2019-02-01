Nomination of candidates in additional parliamentary election starts in Turkmenistan

By Trend





The process of nominating candidates in Turkmenistan’s additional parliamentary election for the vacant seats has kicked off, Trend reports with reference to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The registration will be carried out from Feb. 9 until March 5. The elections are scheduled for March 31. Among the primary tasks, the CEC identified ensuring transparency, as well as raising public awareness.

In line with the Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes changes and additions to the Constitution; approves the state budget; resolves issues of holding national referendums, appoints elections of the president, members of the parliament, members of representative bodies; considers issues of appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Justice based on the proposals of the head of state; ratifies and denounces international treaties; solves the issues of changing the state border and administrative territorial divisions in the country.