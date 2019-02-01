Iran gives serious warning to nuclear deal supporters

By Trend





Partners of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action must adhere to fulfilling their responsibilities; in the contrary case, Iran has a variety of options, Ali Akbar Salehi, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in an interview with IRNA, Trend reports.

Salehi, who has been critical of the slow progress of the Chinese side’s efforts in modernizing the Arak reactor in Iran’s Markazi Province, said that international cooperation in the nuclear industry is not at an ideal level.

"Iran is grateful to Russia for fulfilling its commitments within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and displeased with China in this regard," Salehi said.

According to Salehi, Russia has fulfilled all its obligations under the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Beijing, on the other hand, says that, should [China] cooperate with Iran, the US may possibly impose sanctions on Chinese companies involved in China's nuclear industry. However, Iran operates under the UN Security Council resolution 2231," he said.

Salehi added that, with the US withdrawing from the nuclear deal in May 2018, China's cooperation with Iran slowed down in some areas.

"Iran, however, had other expectations from China," he said.