Iran exhibits 12 ballistic rockets

By Trend





Twelve ballistic rockets were exhibited at Imam Khomeini's Mosalla of the Iranian capital Tehran, Trend reports referring to IRIB.

During the “Eghtedar 40” military exhibition, which marks the 40-th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, 12 ballistic rockets were exhibited, including “Khorramshahr”, “Sejjil”, “Ghadr F” and “Ghadr H”, “Qiam”, “Shahab 1”, “Shahab 2”, “Zelzal”, “Zolfaghar”, “Hormoz” and “Khalij Fars”.

Iranian Toophan M-3 and Toophan-7 anti-tank guided missiles were also part of the exhibition.

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran, remarked that the military hardware presented at the exhibition is demonstrative of the achievements of the Iranian Armed Forces.