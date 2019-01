By Trend





By the end of 2019, inflation level is expected to be 14.6 percent in Turkey, the head of the Central Bank of the country Murat Cetinkaya said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Cetinkaya noted that inflation in the country is expected to be 8.2 percent by the end of 2020 and 5.4 percent by the end of 2021.

Earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) reported in December 2018 that inflation was 20.30 percent in Turkey.