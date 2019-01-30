EBRD to hold seminar on export & trade in Turkmenistan

By Trend





The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will hold a seminar on advanced export and trade finance practices in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

The event will be held with the support of the British Embassy. British Crown Agents company will hold training for local entrepreneurs, managers of industrial enterprises and export managers.

In the course of the training, information will be presented on the possibilities of expanding the supply of products to foreign markets, ways of managing export operations and assessing the situation and risks associated with international trade.

Practical interactive sessions, as well as individual consulting sessions, will help entrepreneurs to develop an export growth strategy and an action plan that is consistent with their business strategy and goals, according to the UIET.

As of June 2018, the EBRD invested over 250 million euros in various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan in 65 investment projects across the country, and also supported over 200 enterprises as part of consulting projects.