National Space Agency reorganized in Turkmenistan

By Trend





The National Space Agency under the President of Turkmenistan has been reorganized into the Space Administration of the Turkmenaragatnasyk Agency (Turkmen Communication), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen presidential decree.

The Turkmenaragatnasyk Agency is under the jurisdiction of the newly formed Ministry of Industry and Communication of Turkmenistan.

The document prescribed to ensure the preparation and approval of the draft regulation on the space administration of the Turkmenaragatnasyk Agency.

The decision to establish the National Space Agency under the President of Turkmenistan was made in May 2011. At the same time, the Turkmen Hemrasy CJSC (Turkmen Satellite) was established.

Turkmenistan launched its first telecommunications satellite TurkmenAlem 520E from Cape Canaveral (Florida, US) in 2015 with the help of SpaceX, the US company, in order to start space research.

The first Turkmen satellite is equipped with three antennas, the coverage area of which includes dozens of countries in Europe and Asia, as well as countries of the Middle East and North Africa. The satellite has 38 active communication channels-transponders. Of these, 26 are used by Turkmenistan, the remaining 12 have been given on the long-term lease to Space Systems International-Monaco S. A. M. company.

TurkmenAlem 520E satellite is able to provide satellite telephony, data transmission and other types of communication between ground stations located at distances up to 10,000-15,000 kilometers from each other.



