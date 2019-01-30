Ministry of Industry, Communication created in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Communication of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the document.

The Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Railway Transport, the Ministry of Road Transport, the Ministry of Communications, the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation, the Turkmenistan Airlines have been transferred to the jurisdiction of the new ministry.

According to a separate decree, provision on this ministry and the structure of its central office have been approved.

The document prescribed the Ministry of Industry and Communication, together with the Ministry of Justice, within three months to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals on introducing amendments and additions arising from this decree to the legislation of the country.