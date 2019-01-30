Kazakhstan to open 10 trade missions this year

By Trend





Kazakhstan ranks 50th among the largest exporting countries, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

"Today, 119 countries in the world consume products of Kazakhstan. The key markets are China, Central Asia, the EAEU countries and the EU," the Investment and Development Minister Zhenis Kassymbek.

According to preliminary data, for the first 11 months of 2018, exports of Kazakh products increased by 26.4 percent and amounted to $54.7 billion. Some 52 percent of Kazakhstan's exports account for the EU, 10 percent for China, 10 percent for the EEU, and 5 percent for Central Asia.

Kasymbek noted that Kazakhstan is the world leader in the supply of uranium, copper, titanium, ferroalloys, yellow phosphorus, flour, cottonseed oil, wheat, and flax seeds.

"In the first 11 months of 2018, the supply of Kazakh products to the Central Asian states increased by 28 percent. The total volume of exports to these countries amounted to $2.6 billion," the minister said.

He also noted that this year it is planned to open 10 new trade missions in Russia, China and the Central Asian states.

"Trade missions will provide solutions to overcome administrative and trade barriers, will give businesses a clear understanding of the requirements for their products, expand the range of potential buyers and ensure effective delivery routes", the minister said.