Turkmenistan begins sulphate-resistant cement production

By Trend





A cement plant in Turkmenistan’s Balkanabat has mastered the production of sulphate-resistant cement from local raw materials, Trend reports referring to the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

The first batch of about 7,000 tons of high-quality building material was manufactured.

A method for producing sulphate-resistant (Portland) cement using iron oxide, a local raw material, has been developed in the country.

"This type of cement is resistant to natural factors and chemically aggressive substances, and is therefore indispensable in construction. It is utilized in concreting underwater and underground massifs," the article reads.

The Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with specialists from the Ministry of Industry and Turkmengeologiya State Corporation, explored the possibility of using the natural resources of the Tuarkyr mining region, particularly iron ore reserves, and helped organize raw material extraction at the "Chagyl" deposit.

Last year, the Turkmencement Production Association refused to purchase this component from abroad, and now provides industry enterprises with local raw materials needed for the production of high-performance building materials.

Turkmenistan is working on increasing cement production, part of which is exported to the markets of neighboring countries like Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.