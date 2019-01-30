Afghanistan, UAE buy liquefied gas in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Last week, 34 transactions were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the message of the exchange.

Businessmen from the UAE and Afghanistan bought liquefied gas, while businessmen from Russia and Tajikistan purchased high-density polyethylene and polypropylene.

In addition, colorless sheet glass, cotton yarn, Portland cement and motor transport were sold to businessmen from Russia, the UK, the UAE, Estonia, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.

The total amount of transactions was around $16.248 million.

Companies and organizations of all forms of ownership, citizens of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in exchange trades by acquiring a brokerage site or concluding a service contract with stock brokers.

The main export items are petroleum products, cotton fiber, products of the domestic textile industry, chemical industry.