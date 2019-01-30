EU gives Uzbekistan 5M euros to support country's accession to WTO

By Trend





The European Union provided Uzbekistan with 5 million euros for a project to support country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports via UzDaily which cited the press service of Uzbek Foreign Trade Ministry.

Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade held a meeting with the Head of EU Delegation to Uzbekistan, Ambassador Eduards Stiprais.

The parties discussed prospects for further multidimensional bilateral cooperation as well as expanding cooperation in the field of trade, financial and technical assistance.

In particular, Eduards Stiprais confirmed the EU’s interest in supporting the activities of Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for Aral Sea region.

The ambassador noted that parties should jointly consider the possibility of using the appropriate EU financing instruments for Trust Fund due to the specifics of EU financial and technical assistance in Uzbekistan, namely the development of rural regions.

The parties also discussed issues of attracting EU assistance in the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

Ambassador Stiprais supported the position expressed by Uzbek side regarding the need for a clear distribution of areas of assistance in the context of each donor. In this regard, the European side expressed its readiness to synchronize its activities with other donors, regarding the provision of assistance to the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO in order to avoid possible duplication.

EU allocated 5 million euros for Uzbekistan to support the project on WTO accession which will be implemented by the International Trade Center (ITC) of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development trade organization.

At the same time, taking into account EU procedures for approving projects, the Delegation of the European Union confirmed that ITC will soon begin practical implementation of the project without waiting for the completion of these procedures.