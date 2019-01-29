Turkmenistan, Iran discuss customs, consular issues

By Trend





The 14th meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Iran and Turkmenistan on consular, border and customs issues was held in Tehran, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

The Iranian delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the country, Panahi Azar.

The parties reviewed the issues of enhancing the mechanism of interaction in consular matters and in the sphere of information exchange between law enforcement agencies of the two countries. In addition, issues of establishing effective management at border and customs checkpoints were addressed. Political consultations were also held in Tehran.

The parties highlighted the important issues of interstate cooperation in the field of energy, transport and trade and discussed a wide range of tasks in these areas, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Iran is the third largest foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan. The two countries focus on joint activities in the transport and transit sector, as well as in the field of road construction and the electricity and gas sectors.