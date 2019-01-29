Turkmenistan improving regulation on radio electronic devices

By Trend





A report on the ongoing work to improve the regulation on radio electronic means and high-frequency devices was presented at a government meeting in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the country's Watan newspaper.

"With the adoption of the Law on Radio Frequency Spectrum, the role of modern communications and telecommunications in the dynamic socio-economic development of the state has increased. In particular, comprehensive measures are being taken to expand the list of internet and cellular services, improve their quality; urban and rural telephone exchanges are being modernized," reads the report.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said the radio frequency spectrum is the national resource of Turkmenistan.

In the conditions of Turkmenistan’s transition to a market economy, it is important to correctly use modern digital technologies, the Turkmen president noted.

The radio frequency spectrum is a set of radio frequencies within the limits established by the International Telecommunication Union, which can be used for operation of radio electronic means or high-frequency devices.