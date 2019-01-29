Turkish association head talks Avagyan's monument erected in Georgia

By Trend





Mikhail Avagyan, who became the executioner of Azerbaijani civilians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, is an enemy not only of the Turks, but also of Georgians, head of the Turkish Association that Struggles Against International Baseless Armenian Lies (ASIMDER) Goksel Gulbey said, Trend reports.

A monument to Avagyan recently erected in Georgia is not a coincidence, he said.

"Such a step was taken on the day of the 29th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy," Gulbey added.

Azerbaijani extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Georgia immediately held a meeting at the Georgian Foreign Ministry. The meeting was devoted to the installation of a bust of Avagyan in Bugashen village of Georgia’s Akhalkalaki on Jan. 20. Avagyan directly participated in the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding areas and killing the Azerbaijanis in the territory.

Azerbaijan’s protest on this issue was brought to the attention of the Georgian side.

At the same time, the Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, where he was called upon to take urgent measures to eliminate this case, which does not meet the spirit of the existing bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.