Kazakh tenge goes down against US dollar

By Trend





The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Jan. 28 amounted to 378.2 tenge, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has depreciated by 1.75 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Jan. 25 (376.45 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 377.6 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 378.8 tenge, while the closing rate was 378.2 tenge per dollar.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Jan. 28 is 377.46 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 380 tenge.