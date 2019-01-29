Turkmenistan aims to export carbon black

By Trend





The Khazar chemical plant (Balkan region, Turkmenistan) almost doubled the production of high-quality carbon black, Trend reports with reference to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

At the end of last year, the plant exported about 2,000 tons of carbon black. Its main consumers were companies in the US, Russia, Scotland, Uzbekistan and other countries.

The carbon black K-354 produced at the plant on an industrial scale is widely used as a reinforcing filler in the manufacture of rubber products.

In addition, it is applied as a retarder for plastics, as well as a component that provides this material with antistatic and electrically conductive properties, as well as with the ability to absorb ultraviolet radiation.

The Turkmen chemical industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the national economy with huge resource potential.

Turkmenistan is developing a large-scale project for the creation of major gas chemistry and petrochemical industries in the next ten years. Developments on the utilization of associated petroleum gas and the production of liquefied natural gas, synthetic liquids and electricity from it are also of particular importance.