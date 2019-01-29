World Trade Center building to appear in Astana

By Trend





The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held talks with Rolf Draak, member of the Board of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), and Mehran Eftekhar, Finance and Corporate Services Director at Nest Investments Holdings, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Kazakh president.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev, Mayor of Kazakhstan’s capital Astana Bakhyt Sultanov and architect-designer Kenneth Bruce James Anderson.

The head of state was presented with a project for the construction of the World Trade Center building in Astana, which is planned to be implemented entirely at the expense of foreign investment.

"Given the extensive experience of the WTCA in the implementation of such projects, I am sure that our cooperation will be fruitful for both parties," Nazarbayev said.

Draak expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh president for the opportunity to meet and discuss the project.

Eftekhar, in turn, stressed that Astana has a special strategic importance in the process of expanding the company’s trade and economic ties.

"Our investment group owns 18 major World Trade Centers. We know how to build and manage such objects. Kazakhstan and Astana in particular are an important place in our strategic expansion due to their participation in the major One Belt, One Road project," he said.

At the end of the meeting, Nazarbayev approved the project of the new World Trade Center building and instructed the mayor of Astana to start joint work on its implementation.