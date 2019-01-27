Italian company to supply drilling equipment to Turkmenistan

By Trend:

Italian company ProBusiness S.R.L. will deliver 2,424 tons of various drill pipes required for drilling and repair work at oil and gas fields to the Turkmennebit State Concern, Trend reports with reference to the state concern.

It is expected that the funding will be partially ensured at the expense of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries.

Turkmennebit State Concern developed a plan of geological and technical measures until 2024. The state concern operates about 30 fields, including more than 600 oil and gas deposits at various stages of development.

In accordance with the plan, new fields – "Northern Goturdepe", "Altyguyy", "Uzynada" are being actively developed, modern methods for increasing oil recovery of productive deposits at the fields in long-term operation are being widely implemented, and the advanced technologies in the field of well workover are being applied.

The volumes of drilling, as well as the scale of construction of exploration and production wells have been considerably increased. Particular attention has been paid to the study of deep-lying structures.

The implementation of projects for the accelerated industrial development of promising fields in the Turkmen sector and the coastal zone of the Caspian Sea, in the Amu Darya basin and in the Central Karakum desert continues.