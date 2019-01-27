US, Taliban reportedly finalise draft of peace deal to end 17-year war

By Trend:

Taliban representatives and US authorities finalised a proposed deal during the course of six days of negotiations in Qatar that would put an end to the Afghan war, which has raged in the country for 17 years, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

According to the source, the agreement highlights that the deal includes guarantees that al-Qaeda* and Daesh* will not be able to use Afghanistan as a base for terrorism.

Moreover, the deal urges teh foreign military forces that are present in the central Asian country to withdraw within 18 months, the source added.

After the negotiations, US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to inform President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul about the achieved progress.

The US embassy in Kabul has not yet confirmed the reports on the draft agreement and the envoy's visit to Afghanistan's capital.