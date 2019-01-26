Trump signs bill to temporarily end gov't shutdown

By Trend

The U.S. federal government reopened late Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump ratified a bill funding the government for three weeks, ending an unprecedented 35-day-long shutdown, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The three-week spending deal reached with congressional leaders, quickly passed by the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives without opposition and signed by Trump, paves the way for tough talks with lawmakers about how to address security along the U.S.-Mexican border.