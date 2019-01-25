Kazakh tenge continues rise against US dollar

By Trend





The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Jan. 25 amounted to 376.45 tenge, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 1.61 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Jan. 24 (378.06 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 376 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 377.1 tenge, while the closing rate was 376.1 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $55.5 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 177.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Jan. 25 is 377.73 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 379 tenge.