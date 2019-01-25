Uzbekistan Airways plans to open three new destinations in 2019

By Trend





Uzbekistan Airways plans to open three new directions this year: in Tbilisi, Munich and Karachi, Trend reports via Podrobno.uz.

National airline has opened three new flights to Mumbai, Vladivostok and Jeddah just for the past three months.

There was also a significant increase in the number of flights on existing routes. For instance, the number of flights on one of the most popular Tashkent-Moscow routes increased to 27 per week and in total with flights to the capital of Russia from Samarkand, Bukhara, Urgench, Termez, Namangan and Fergana it reached 49.

The frequency of flights from Tashkent to Seoul, Dushanbe, Bishkek, Minsk, Rostov-on-Don, Astana and Novosibirsk has also been increased. Ten flights from the capital and two from Samarkand are performed weekly to, one of the most popular destinations, Istanbul.

The airline completed more than 21,000 flights and reached the historic milestone in three million transports of passengers.

Earlier it became known that the Turkish Yildirim Holding A.S. started developing a conceptual design for new terminal at the airport in Tashkent.