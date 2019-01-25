Kazakhstan's uranium exports reach $700M

By Trend





Kazakhstan exported 14,200 tons of uranium in January-September 2018, which in money amounted to $699.1 million, Trend reports referring to EnergyProm.kz.

Thus, uranium exports in physical terms decreased by 18.8 percent, and in money by 17 percent year-on-year due to a decrease in demand in the market of uranium products.

The largest supplies of uranium were sent to China (57 percent of total exports, 8,000 tons, $422.6 million), Canada (18.2 percent, 2,600 tons, $108.2 million) and Russia (16.6 percent, 2,400 tons, $113.6 million).

It should be noted that KazAtomProm, Kazakhstan's national operator for the export and import of uranium and its compounds, is the world leader in the extraction of natural uranium.

At the end of 2017, KazAtomProm announced that in the conditions of the continuing oversupply in the market of uranium products, the company intends to reduce the volume of uranium production by 20 percent of the contract volumes.

Currently KazAtomProm is expanding the geography of its supplies on the world nuclear fuel market.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is the largest uranium miner in the world. In 2017, the country produced 39.3 percent of the world's uranium output, followed by Canada (22 percent) and Australia (9.9 percent).