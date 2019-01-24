TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakhstan's National Bank opens tender on developing design, estimate documentation

24 January 2019 [16:22] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The Kyzylorda branch of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced a tender for the purchase of services to develop design and estimate documentation for equipping with fire, security and alarm systems by requesting price offers.

The amount allocated for the purchase is 1,989,330.36 tenge excluding VAT.

Address: 30 Bekzatkhan Askar Street, Kyzylorda, 120015.

Deadline for submitting tender applications is 10:00 (local time), Jan. 29.

The tender applications will be opened at 11:00 (local time), Jan. 29, at the same address.

Phone: 8(7242) 55-15-25 (ext. 3122, 3123, 3151)

(378.54 KZT = 1 USD on Jan. 24)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/178450.html

Print version

Views: 149

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also