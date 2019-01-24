Turkmenistan seeks to strengthen positions in int’l energy markets

By Trend





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has demanded to keep under constant control the implementation of major investment projects designed to strengthen the country’s position in international energy markets, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

The presidential appeal was addressed to Head of the Turkmengas State Concern Myrat Archayev after the report on the construction progress of the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

The Turkmen president reiterated that the effective use of the rich natural resources available in Turkmenistan is an essential condition for the successful implementation of large-scale programs in the country aimed at ensuring the dynamic growth of the national economy and improving the welfare of the population.

According to the BP report, Turkmenistan with its natural gas reserves ranks fourth in the world and presently, the country exports gas to China and Iran. At the same time, Russia, a traditional buyer, completely stopped to buy Turkmen gas in 2016.

One of the important international energy projects involving Turkmenistan is the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI).

Construction of TAPI was launched in December 2015, while the Afghan section - in February 2018. Pakistan plans to start the work on its pipeline section this year.

Turkmen gas is expected to be supplied through TAPI in 2020. The total length of the pipeline with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be 1,840 kilometers reaching the settlement of Fazilka on the border with India.

Being the leader of the international consortium TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, "Turkmengas" - having a controlling stake - performs the functions of the main financier and manager of the project. The consortium also includes the Afghan Gas Corporation, Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited Company and India’s GAIL Company.