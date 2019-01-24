TODAY.AZ / World news

Georgia PM, Swiss Federal Councillor discuss bilateral relations

23 January 2019 [15:41] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze and member of the Federal Council of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis have discussed bilateral relations between the two countries today at Davos, Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.

PM Bakhtadze has also discussed education reforms in Georgia with Cassis, who is the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs at the Federal Council of Switzerland.

The parties have emphasised the importance of human capital development which is the major goal of the education reforms planned by the Georgian government.

