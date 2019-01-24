Iranian MP discloses amount to be repaid by businessmen through loans

By Trend





About $10.5 billion, which has been repaid in the form of loans to businessmen in Iran, has not been returned yet, Mohammad Reza Puribrahimi, member of the Iranian parliament's economic commission, said.

The elimination of obstacles in production has been indicated in the Article 20 of the Trade Act, Puribrahimi added, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

No difference was indicated between big and small companies, export and non-export companies, foreign currency buyers and those who do not import any product or raw materials. Such a decision has a shortcoming. There must be a difference, Puribrahimi added.

The assistance must be rendered to those who do not violate the law and invest in the export, he said.

Though the decisions were made to return the foreign currency obtained from the export of goods via the NIMA system, exporters disagree with the measures taken to return the currency via this system because the price of the foreign currency in the black market is higher than the price announced in the NIMA system.