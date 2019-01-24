Iran’s ban on clothes imports continues

By Trend





Iran continues the import ban on clothes, shoes and other related items in textile industry due to foreign currency limitations.

“The ban on import of clothes, shoes and other textile products that are currently not necessary will strongly remain in its place,” said Director General of Textile and Clothing Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade Afsaneh Mehrabi, Trend reports citing SNN.

Iran imposed an import ban on 1,339 unnecessary products in order to protect domestic producers and manage the outflow of currency as the US sanctions hit the country. Therefore, the products are to be produced domestically instead. The banned items include clothes, sugar, cars, shoes, makeup and pharmaceuticals.

The officials indicate that during past nine months of current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), 4.600 tons of clothes worth $48 million were exported and the clothes exports had a 24 percent rise in value and a 59 percent increase in volume.