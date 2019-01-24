Passengers of Surgut-Moscow flight to be brought to Moscow on reserve aircraft

By Trend





The flight SU1515 from Russia’s Surgut city to Moscow made an emergency landing at Khanty-Mansiysk following an attempt to divert the aircraft on Jan. 22, Trend reports with reference to Aeroflot.

The passenger who attempted to divert the aircraft has been detained, the company said. All of the passengers and crew members on board the aircraft disembarked safely and without injury.

Aeroflot has dispatched a reserve aircraft to Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk town so that the passengers can continue their journey to Moscow.

Aeroflot’s security service and technical services have been placed on a state of high alert, and all aircraft are undergoing extra checks before take-off.

No other Aeroflot flights were affected by the incident involving flight SU1515.