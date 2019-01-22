Tajikistan, Kazakhstan eye to increase trade to $2B

By Trend





Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov met with the Ambassador of Tajikistan Nazirmad Alizoda on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Avesta News Agency.

The foreign minister thanked the Tajik diplomat for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Tajik relations and his merits in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that during Alizoda's term, a number of important documents were signed between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, including the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

On the same day, Atamkulov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within international organizations, including within the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia).

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached at the level of the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Emomali Rakhmon on enhancing trade and economic cooperation and increasing bilateral trade.

The gradual growth in commodity turnover between the two countries was noted, as well as the prerequisites for its increase to $1 billion in 2019 and to $2 billion in 2020 according to the guidelines of the heads of two states.

The Tajik foreign minister also highly valued the work of the former ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan, Nurlan Seitimov, who made a significant contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.