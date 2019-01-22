Erdogan, Putin to discuss situation in Syria

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Russia tomorrow, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders of the countries will discuss bilateral relations, as well as the situation in Syria.

During the one-day visit other international and regional issues will also be discussed.

The program also includes negotiations in the delegations, which will include ministers and representatives of the two countries.