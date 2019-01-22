Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan begin talks on duty-free delivery of oil & oil products

By Trend





Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have begun negotiations on duty-free deliveries of oil and petroleum products, Kyrgyz State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use (SCIES) stated, Trend reports via Kyrgyz media.

Today, the first stage of negotiations is held to discuss a draft agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation in oil and oil products supply.

According to the project which is under discussion, the Kazakh side is obliged to export products to Kyrgyzstan without a duty.

Control over the project's execution is assigned to SCIES in Kyrgyzstan and to the Ministry of Energy in Kazakhstan.